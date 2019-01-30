Live at 9: Hands Around 201, breaking the poverty cycle, Shakespeare on Tour & Watercooler Wednesday

Hands Around 201

Violence in the Mid-South occurs in some way almost daily, from shootings to business and home break-ins, carjackings and more. Pastor Ralph White wants to get the faith-based community more involved in keeping one another safe.

Breaking the cycle of poverty

Forty percent of Americans are just one missed paycheck away from poverty. Those findings come from economic advocacy group- Prosperity Now and highlight the disparity between record low unemployment and the financial health of many households. Right here in Memphis, the National Civil Rights Museum is working with others to discuss ways to break the cycle.

Shakespeare on Tour

The Tennessee Shakespeare Company here in Memphis is about to hit the road to visit rural and urban schools in six states across the southeast. Not only will they be performing, but they’ll talk about the lessons of the play and how it relates to their daily lives.

Watercooler Wednesday

Have you ever just wanted to shout to the rooftops? Or maybe at the folks around you? And are you planning to watch the big game this weekend? We talk about that and the impact on Monday morning.