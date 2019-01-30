× KeVaughn Allen’s late heroics leads Gators to win over Ole Miss

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — KeVaughn Allen hit a 3-pointer to send the game into overtime and added two huge baskets in the extra frame to help Florida beat Mississippi 90-86 on Wednesday night.

Allen finished with 21 points, none bigger than those three that came on the shot in front of Florida’s bench with 2.5 seconds to play in regulation. He made two driving layups in overtime and added a diving save of a ball headed out of bounds in the final minute.

Allen’s night wasn’t perfect, though. He had a critical turnover in the final seconds of overtime that put the game in jeopardy. Fortunately for the Gators (12-8, 4-3 Southeastern Conference), Noah Locke made two free throws with 11.2 seconds left to seal the victory.

Locke finished with 22 points. Keyontae Johnson added a career-high 15 points before fouling out in overtime. And Andrew Nembhard chipped in 12 points and six assists.

Allen, Locke and Nembhard _ Florida’s starting backcourt _ scored the final 26 points for Florida.

Terence Davis led Mississippi (14-6, 4-3) with 26 points, and Breein Tyree added 20. The Rebels have dropped four of five.

Davis and Tyree looked like they would carry Ole Miss to victory. Davis scored on a spinning, baseline drive that put the Rebels up 72-71 with 1:23 to play in regulation, and Tyree followed with both ends of a one-and-one with 8.8 seconds remaining.

But Allen gave the Gators life on the other end and a big lift in the final period.