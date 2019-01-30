Images released of person of interest following I-240, Highway 385 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released photos of a person of interest in a recent shooting along I-240 near Highway 385.

A woman told authorities she was driving to work late Saturday evening when an orange and black Chevrolet Avalanche cut her off near I-40 and Sycamore View. The woman switched lanes to go around the driver, at which time he pulled up behind her and began riding too closely.

Fearing for her safety, the woman said she switched lanes again and tried to get away from the driver, but he continued to follow her.

As they were coming upon I-240 and Highway 385, she said she heard a gunshot and noticed that her rear passenger side tire was decreasingly rapidly. She continued to her work where she called police.

Three days later, police released images of a man they say could be that driver.

If you can identify him, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.