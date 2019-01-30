× Express release first ever 52-man roster

SAN ANTONIO, TX – On the final day of its first-ever, league-wide training camp in San Antonio, TX, The Memphis Express has set its final 52-player roster for the inaugural season.

“It was a competitive camp and there were a lot of tough decisions that had to be made,” said Will Lewis, Memphis Express General Manager. “We certainly would have liked to keep more people if we could, but the roster limit dictates what we can do. We narrowed it down to the best group that could help us win games moving forward. I’m satisfied with the quality of the players and coaches that we have. We’re looking forward to opening up the season against Birmingham on February 10.”

The Memphis Express 52-player active roster for 2019 is listed below:

No. Name. Pos. Ht. Wt. College Hometown

80 Barnes, Brandon TE 6-5 255 Alabama State Phenix City, Ala.

21 Bonds, Terrell CB 5-9 176 Tennessee State Miami, Fla.

60 Bouldin, Daronte OL 6-5 318 Mississippi Canton, Miss.

23 Boynton, Malik CB 6-0 191 Austin Peay Detroit, Mich.

94 Brady, Latarius DL 6-2 280 Memphis Memphis, Tenn.

18 Byrd, Dontez WR 5-11 180 Tennessee Tech Louisville, Ky.

31 Cook, Jonathan CB 6-0 198 Memphis Daphne, Ala.

39 Cutrer, Jeremy CB 6-2 170 Middle Tennessee State New Orleans, La.

66 Dunker, Jessamen OL 6-5 290 Tennessee State Boynton Beach, Fla.

50 Fonua, Benetton LB 6-0 235 Hawai’i Kahuku, O’ahu

58 Gates, DeMarquis LB 6-2 230 Mississippi Hampton, Ga.

54 Gause, Quentin LB 6-0 243 Rutgers Rochester, N.Y.

97 Gilmore, Greg DL 6-4 308 Louisiana State Hope Mills, N.C.

86 Guerra, Fabian WR 6-0 190 Fairmont State Miami, Fla.

14 Hackenberg, Christian QB 6-4 228 Penn State Lehighton, Pa.

17 Horn, Reece WR 6-3 215 Indianapolis Carmel, Ind.

81 Howard, Alton WR 5-8 187 Tennessee Orlando, Fla.

95 Hughes, Montori DL 6-4 350 Tennessee-Martin Murfreesboro, Tenn.

53 Jackson, Drew LB 6-1 254 Western Kentucky Lakeland, Fla.

24 James II, Charles CB 5-9 179 Charleston Southern Jacksonville, Fla.

96 Johnson, Anthony DL 6-3 294 Louisiana State New Orleans, La.

45 Jumper, Colton LB 6-2 229 Tennessee Lookout Mountain, Tenn.

15 Lucien, Devin WR 6-2 194 Arizona State Los Angeles, Calif.

43 Magee, Terrence RB 5-8 213 Louisiana State Franklinton, La.

28 Maiden, Brandon CB 6-0 190 Jackson State Clarksdale, Miss.

49 Manzo-Lewis, Anthony RB 6-0 257 Albany Montvale, N.J.

33 Martin, Justin CB 6-1 196 Tennessee Antioch, Tenn.

8 Mettenberger, Zach QB 6-5 224 Louisiana State Athens, Ga.

90 Montgomery, Sam DL 6-3 270 Louisiana State Greenwood, S.C.

85 Moog, Cordon TE 6-5 215 Baylor San Lorenzo, Calif.

77 Morris, Anthony OL 6-6 290 Tennessee State Memphis, Tenn.

71 Morris, Christian OL 6-6 320 Mississippi Memphis, Tenn.

70 Myers, Robert OL 6-5 326 Tennessee State Chicago, Ill.

44 Navarro, Ryan LS 6-2 223 Oregon State Murrieta, Calif.

34 Neal, Rajion RB 5-11 211 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga.

61 Omoile, Oni OL 6-2 310 Iowa State Coppell, Texas

65 Rhaney, Demetrius OL 6-2 301 Tennessee State Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

47 Robinson, Adrien TE 6-4 267 Cincinnati Indianapolis, Ind.

88 Ross, Kayaune WR 6-6 225 Kentucky West Chester, Ohio

12 Silvers, Brandon QB 6-3 219 Troy Orange Beach, Ala.

20 Stacy, Zac RB 5-9 224 Vanderbilt Centreville, Ala.

30 Stribling, Channing CB 6-2 175 Michigan Matthews, N.C.

82 Stringfellow, Damore’ea WR 6-2 219 Mississippi Perris, Calif.

25 Tarpley III, Arnold CB 6-1 203 Vanderbilt Pittsburgh, Pa.

67 Thomas, Dallas OL 6-5 315 Tennessee Baton Rouge, La.

55 Tull, Davis LB 6-3 250 Chattanooga Knoxville, Tenn.

98 Vereen, Corey DL 6-2 249 Tennessee Winter Garden, Fla.

92 Warmsley, Julius DL 6-2 294 Tulane Baton Rouge, La.

76 Weathersby, Toby OL 6-6 308 Louisiana State Houston, Texas

4 Wing, Brad P 6-3 205 Louisiana State Melbourne, Australia

91 Winston, Jamichael DL 6-4 260 Arkansas Pritchard, Ala.