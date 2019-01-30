× Dyersburg Police arrest juveniles accused of robbing two people trying to buy weapon

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department arrested two juveniles accused of robbing two people in their own apartment on Tuesday.

According to the report, police say the suspects visited the victim’s apartment on Fisher Circle so they could sell them the weapon. But instead, they robbed them at gunpoint.

One victim was pistol whipped by one of the suspects, and both victims were threatened that they would be shot.

Police say the suspects fled on foot.

They were apprehended a short time later after a patrol officer found the suspects in the area. They’ve been identified as a 15-year-old Newbern resident, and a 16-year-old Dyer County resident.

Police attempted to find the handgun by using their K-9 unit. During the search, a K-9 located a small bag of marijuana and a handgun that fit the description of the one used in the robbery.

Both juveniles are charged with aggravated robbery, possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of a weapon. They’re both being held in the McDowell Center for Children, pending a detention hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation.