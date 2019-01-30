Does It Work: The DribbleUp Smart Soccer Ball

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Meet Chrissy Song. This mother of four played soccer for Ole Miss and a couple of semi professional teams. Now she spends her days coaching the next generation of soccer players.

Song is the perfect soccer expert to test The DribbleUp Smart Soccer Ball. It claims to be a high-tech way to practice your soccer skills anywhere, anytime. It comes with the ball and a stand that holds your smart phone.

“It’s sturdy and like not easily movable so that’s probably good.”

The instructions had four steps to follow and were pretty straight forward.

One: download the app on your smartphone. Song grabbed her phone and downloaded the free app. Once she created an account, it loaded all the workouts. From daily workouts, ball control, shooting and juggling, it had tons to choose from and at all levels too.

She pressed the start basic warmup button. You do have to give the app access to your camera. Then it asks you to put your device on the stand and stand back three feet so you can line the ball up in the blue tracker for it to sync. Once the ball is synced up, it allows you to move on to your workout.

Time for toe taps and tick tocks. Two cones pop up in the screen and you have to keep the ball between the two cones. They turn green if you’re doing it right and turn red if you’re not. After two rounds, it grades you.

Best of all, you can do all of it right in your living room.

After Song gave it a try, it was time to bring in two of her four little ones – Grace and Tommy – to give it a try. Tommy went first with his own session of toe taps.

“Good bud!”

Grace’s turn!

“God job. Good job!”

After each try, Song gave us some final thoughts.

“Good way to incorporate your skills at home, inside or a small space.”

Dribbleup Smart Soccer Ball, You passed the Does It Work test.