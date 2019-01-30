× Desoto County Sheriff’s Department hosting free self-defense class for women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s important to know what you should do if you’re put in harms way so you don’t become the next victim of a senseless and violent crime.

That’s why the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department is hosting a free “Women’s Self-Defense Course” in Hernando, Mississippi.

The two-night event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 5, and Thursday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The class is taught by LT Brad Branning, Deputy Greg Stacks and Deputy Paris Smith. The course requires a lot of physical activity and participation is required both nights.

Officials say you shouldn’t attempt to take the course if you have pre-existing injuries or can’t perform the tasks.

Attendees will need to wear comfortable gym style clothing and bring drinks and snacks.

Girls under the age of 18 may attend, but they must be accompanied by a female parent or guardian.

Attendees are also asked to show up at least 15 minutes early each night. You can use the back entrance to the main building at 3091 Industrial Drive West.

To attend the class, you must register by contacting Deputy Alex Coker at (662)-469-8786. He will give you a conformation call on Monday.