× DeSoto County middle school student arrested after alleged threats

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A DeSoto Central Middle School student was arrested by Southaven Police on Wednesday morning after school officials say the student made a threatening statement toward the school.

The student was at the school, but did not have any weapons or other items that would have put students in danger, DeSoto Schools said in a statement.

Parents were notified about the situation with an email and phone call before 7:45 a.m.

The district did not specify what the threat was or how it was made.