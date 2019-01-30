× CDC reports regional flu activity in 11 states including those in Mid-South

WASHINGTON — Widespread flu activity has been reported in 36 states and regional flu activity in 11 states including Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Arkansas alone, the Department of Health reports two Arkansas died from the flu last week, both middle-aged adults. Their deaths bring the season’s total to 17 in that state.

Meanwhile here in Shelby County, health officials said 78 cases of the flu were reported between January 13 and January 19.

Doctors are still urging people to get the flu shot especially children and the elderly.

