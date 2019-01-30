Buffalo Wild Wings offers free wings if Super Bowl goes into overtime

NEW YORK — With the Super Bowl just around the corner, there’s no doubt that there is some betting going on as to who will come out on top. But Buffalo Wild Wings took another approach.
Taking to Twitter, the company made a bet of their own, promising free wings to everyone in America if the big game goes into overtime.
“The Buffalo Wild Wings overtime button has apparently been working all year with a regular season that saw 15 overtime games, and for the first time in history, two postseason OT games in the same day. If this final game goes into extra time, everyone in America will win a free snack-sized wings on February 18 from 4-7 p.m. local time,” the company said in a released statement.
Here’s hoping for a very close, exciting game!