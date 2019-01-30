Bartlett mom horrified after teen exposes himself to girls walking home

BARTLETT, Tenn. — A Bartlett mom was horrified to find out that while her two daughters were walking home from school, someone pulled up beside them and started touching himself inappropriately.

It happened just a few weeks ago. Her 9 and 10-year-old daughters were usually home by 3:15 p.m., but she knew something was off when they had not gotten home by 3:20.

“I went to go look for them, see where they were,” said the mom, who did not want to be identified. “I pulled up, and they were crying hysterically.”

The girls were walking home when the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old, did what was unimaginable to the mom.

“And they said that a boy in a purple car had pulled up beside them, rolled his window down, yelled to get their attention, and when they looked…”