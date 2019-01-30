× 83-year-old woman beaten on porch by teen girls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 83-year-old woman says she was beaten mercilessly on her South Memphis porch Saturday by a gaggle of women, two of whom police identified as teenagers.

The victim asked WREG to blur her face since her attackers are out of jail, but she wanted to share her story, which she said began with a door knock.

“They wouldn’t answer when they knocked. I said, ‘Who is it?'” the victim said.

She said it turned out to be a group of women — she estimates four total — demanding to see her son, who wasn’t home at the time.

Police said 19-year-old Kimberly Nelms and a 17-year-old girl began punching the 83-year-old before she says she fell face down on the ground.

“They knocked her over this chair. She fell over this chair,” said James Brown, the victim’s son.

Brown’s mother told WREG the women picked up a piece of wood off of the porch and began beating her across her back with it.

“They could have killed her… could have hit her in her face by her temple. She’d have been dead,” Brown said.

“When I lean over there like that it makes me sort of sick,” the victim said.

Because of that, Brown said he’s ready for the women if they dare to come back.

“I’m a hold them down ’til the police get here. That’s what I’m a do. I ain’t gonna hurt them,” he said. “No blood, none of that, just knock them around and sit on them until the law get here.”

“I just couldn’t believe my eyes, you know. But it’s sad. But this generation raised is pitiful,” said the victim.

Nelms was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. The 17-year-old girl was issued a juvenile summons.

WREG asked police about the possibility of additional suspects, but didn’t get a response.