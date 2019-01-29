× Woman with historic Memphis family ties dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who has historic ties in the city of Memphis has died.

Helen Ann Hayes Groves was the granddaughter of Thomas H. Hayes Sr., who was the founder of T.H. Hayes and Sons Funeral Home in 1902. During its heyday, the funeral home was known as the oldest continuously operating black business in Memphis until it ended operations about 10 years ago.

Her father owned the Birmingham Black Barons, a black baseball team that Willie Mays player for before he was sold to the New York Giants.

As a young woman, Groves was very active in black social affairs. She lived most of her later life in Los Angeles, where she died Jan. 24.

Funeral arrangement have not yet been completed.