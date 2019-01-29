× Travel Channel names Memphis as hottest Southern destination

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Travel Channel says the hottest destination in the South this year is Memphis — and they’re not talking about the humidity.

“Memphis seems to be on everyone’s radar right now,” the Travel Chanel said as it named the city the Hottest Southern Destination of 2019 in a new story on its website.

Their article notes new developments on the city’s riverfront including a bike trail and the new River Garden Park, restoration of the downtown trolleys and the Pink Palace Museum, and plenty of old favorites including Graceland, barbecue, Peabody ducks and the National Civil Rights Museum.

