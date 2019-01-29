× Teens carjack vehicle with mother, four children inside, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A mother and her children were forced out of their vehicle by an armed man Monday night outside a home on Radford near Prescott.

Ronald Hughes says his friend Damion Johnson pulled up to his house for a quick visit. Johnson went inside, leaving his girlfriend Veronica Smith and her four kids in the car.

About a minute later, “We just heard someone outside. You know, the door slam. ‘Boom,” Hughes said.

That slam was Smith and her kids getting out of the vehicle.

Police say two teens walked up to the car while Johnson was in the house. One pointed a gun at Smith and told everyone to get out.

Johnson ran outside after hearing the chaos, but his car was already down the street.

“I don’t know if anybody was following him or if some kids came by here and just seen the car. It’s just confusing to say man,” Hughes said.

Police are looking for the suspects. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A recent WREG investigation shows an alarming rise in carjacking over the last few years.

In 2016, 195 carjackings were reported. There was a small increase in 2017 and a sharp spike to 329 in 2018.

Hughes attributes the rise in crime to kids not growing up with proper guidance these days.

“It’s sad. Yup, it is. There’s not so much in the street. Going to school, getting your education. They didn’t have that. They’re just growing up thinking carjacking, burglary is the thing. And it’s not,” he said.

We’ve asked police several time if they’re doing anything specific to address the increase in carjackings. But we haven’t gotten an answer.

35.104732 -89.948822