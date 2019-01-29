× Southland offering free classes for casino dealers

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Want to learn to be a casino dealer? Southland Gaming & Racing is offering free dealer classes for selected students.

Dealer school will run four hours a day, four days a week for six weeks starting Feb. 11. Day and evening classes are available.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old. Apply by completing an application in Southland Gaming & Racing’s Human Resources department between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. (Monday – Friday). Applicants may fill out the dealer application online at www.Southlandpark.com/Careers and email to wculler@delawarenorth.com.

For information call 870-400-4820.