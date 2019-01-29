× Southland Gaming & Racing to host job fair Tuesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southland Gaming & Racing will be holding a Career Expo on Tuesday in an effort to fill numerous positions within the company.

The event will be held Tuesday, January 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Starting Gate Event Center.

The company said they are looking for bartenders, barbacks, beverage servers, F&B supervisors, dealers, table games supervisor,s, floor attendants, EGS technicians, surveillance officers, hosts, cashiers, bussers, cooks, stewards, EVS attendants, cage cashiers and Drop Team members.

Those interested should apply online prior to the job fair.