Shooting victim’s car mistakenly auctioned while being held by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — First he fell victim to crime, but now Dewayne Dodson has fallen victim to a terrible mistake.

He was shot multiple times November 10 outside the 360 Sports Bar and Grill on Lamar Avenue. Ever since, his life hasn’t been the same.

“I had to get help from my wife putting my clothes on and stuff,” Dodson said.

But not only did Dodson lose some of his independence, he also lost his only hope of ever gaining it back — his sole source of transportation.

He said his 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was sold at auction in December when police were supposed to be holding it at the city impound lot as part of their investigation into the shooting.

“Physical therapy, going for follow-ups on my surgery and now dealing with this. It’s just added on to it,” Dodson said.

Dodson showed WREG a letter he received from the city at the end of November warning him to pick up his vehicle, but he said a detective reassured him that they were still holding it as part of their investigation.

“He called me and he told me that, you know, the truck was on hold and I didn’t have anything to worry about,” Dodson said.

Instead, Dodson said his vehicle was auctioned December 18 as he found out days later.

Police confirmed “Mr. Dodson’s vehicle was sold during an auction as a result of an oversight.”

MPD’s statement continued, “This was an unfortunate occurrence. Additional action will be taken in an effort to prevent such occurrences in the future.”

Police didn’t specify what actions they would take, but Dodson said he understands mistakes can happen.

“I’m not coming over here saying anything negative about the Memphis Police Department or saying anything negative about the city,” he said.

But Dodson would like the city to offer him more than the $4,000 he says they are offering him now. He showed WREG paperwork indicating he still owes more than $11,000 on the Trailblazer.

“I’m telling them that I owe $11,000 on this truck. They ain’t even, you know, willing to meet me halfway with what I owe,” he said.

WREG sought comment from the city, but has not heard back.