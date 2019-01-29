× Search for missing elderly Raleigh woman enters second day

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — As of Tuesday, 36 hours had passed since an elderly Raleigh woman went missing, and deputies are still doing everything they can to find her, despite bitter cold temperatures.

Kirk Duckett is still anxiously awaiting for any news of his mother, Pandora Duckett.

“We’re taking it hard, but we know our mom is a strong mom, so she’s gonna pull through,” Kirk Duckett said.

Agencies have been working together, and a bit of a break in the case came Tuesday afternoon. Officials are hoping this leads to finding the woman as soon as possible.

Authorities knew 85-year-old Pandora Duckett went missing Monday morning, but they now say someone saw the news report about her and realized they had given her a ride yesterday to a convenience store at the corner of New Allen and Raleigh-Millington.

Surveillance footage shows her approaching the counter. The clerk there said she wanted to buy chips and Gatorade.

“She was a little bit angry when she told me, ‘This is too expensive,'” Fith Alsaadi, the clerk, said.

He said her behavior became erratic, and she tried to give him her keys.

“She gave me her car key,” Alsaadi said. “I told her, ‘Why you give me your key, it’s not mine.’ She took it.”

After the conversation with the clerk, she is seen leaving the store on surveillance.

The driver told authorities she dropped her back off somewhere on Rosswood Road.

“She drove off (and noticed) something wasn’t right, turned around, and she was missing—gone,” Lt. Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Officesaid. “It pushes our timeline back further. Our last sighting is 9:30”

Buckner said this has widened their search, showing Duckett could have gotten in another car and now could be anywhere in the greater Memphis area.

“Yesterday, we dedicated around 80 officers in the search for Pandora Duckett,” Buckner said. “Today, we have another 40 officers out searching for her.”

Kirk Duckett said he was glad to see the number of authorities searching for his mom, but that feeling can only last so long, and they are praying for the best result.

“To see the helicopters, dogs, everyone on four-wheelers, it’s a great feeling to know people care,” Kirk Duckett said.

Authorities are actively searching into the second night, and they do not suspect any foul play. They tell everyone to keep an eye out and call 911 if anyone sees or hears anything about Pandora Duckett.