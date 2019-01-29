× SCS votes to revoke charter license for Gateway University

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County School District has voted to revoke the charter license for Gateway University Charter School.

This comes after allegations that teachers falsified records and left students to teach themselves.

School officials say in June 2018, someone came forward and exposed a series of disturbing problems at Gateway, with allegations from unqualified teachers running classrooms, to grade-fixing.

Gateway will be closed when the school when the school year ends in May 2019. And audits will be done at all county charter schools following the current grading period.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.