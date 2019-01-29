× Roger Stone is expected to plead not guilty in court appearance

WASHINGTON — Roger Stone says he did nothing wrong – and that’s what he plans to tell a federal judge on Tuesday at his arraignment for seven criminal charges of false statements, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

The longtime Republican campaign adviser and confidant of President Donald Trump will appear in Washington federal court before a magistrate judge to enter a plea.

Special counsel Robert Mueller and the US attorney for the District of Columbia have accused Stone of lying to congressional investigators about his communications regarding WikiLeaks’ publication of stolen emails meant to damage Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign in 2016. In one charge, he is accused of threatening a contact of his whose congressional testimony about WikiLeaks would contradict Stone’s.

The indictment also describes how Stone allegedly coordinated with top Trump campaign officials about his outreach to WikiLeaks.

Stone has already appeared in federal court once in Florida, following his early morning arrest at his Fort Lauderdale home. A swarm of armed FBI agents had surprised him at 6 a.m. Friday because of a fear he might flee or destroy evidence.

At that first hearing, Stone’s bail was set at $250,000 and his travel limited to Florida, New York, Virginia and Washington, DC.

Once Magistrate Judge Deborah Robinson hears his arraignment, Stone’s case will move before District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is handling several of the major Mueller cases, including the guilty plea of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Stone, a colorful political operative who’s taken several opportunities to flash President Richard Nixon’s “V for victory” hand signals, said after the hearing Friday that he would “plead not guilty to these charges.”

He then did the rounds of TV interviews on major media outlets. On Monday, he sent an email newsletter as a pitch to raise money for his legal expenses, which continues his approach this year of selling T-shirts and signed rocks for the same cause.

Stone became the 34th person charged by Mueller on Friday. Of those people, seven have pleaded guilty — with many, especially those who worked closely with Trump, agreeing to help investigators. Twenty-six indicted Russians have not appeared in US court to enter pleas.

Only one other defendant – the Russian company Concord Management and Consulting – is currently attempting to fight Mueller’s charges.