× Police: Woman issued citation after car is stolen with child inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was issued a citation after her car was stolen while her 1-year-old son was inside on Tuesday, Memphis Police said.

According to the report, the woman left her car unattended at The First Tennessee Bank in the 1100 block of South Bellevue Street in south Memphis.

She exited the vehicle while it was still running. When she returned, she noticed her 2002 Ford Explorer was missing.

That’s when she notified officers that her son was inside.

The vehicle was soon located in the 1200 block of Orgill Ave. The child was unharmed in the backseat. The woman was issued a citation for leaving a vehicle unattended.

Police say the suspects were seen exiting the vehicle running east on Orgill through Jesse Turner Park.