Police investigating deadly shooting in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An overnight shooting left one man dead and police searching for suspects.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Somerville in south Memphis.

When they arrived on the scene, first responders located the victim and soon afterwards pronounced him deceased.

The person who reportedly found the body told WREG’s Melissa Moon he was coming home Tuesday morning and discovered the man in the street right at the corner of Saxon and Sommerville. He didn’t recognize the man or know how many times he had been shot.

Other neighbors said they didn’t hear anything this morning.

It’s unclear if the victim was shot there or somewhere else.

Right now, police said they do not have any suspect information.

If you know anything call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.