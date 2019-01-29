× Pass It On: A woman robbed at Kroger receives help

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A woman living on fixed income was robbed of her groceries right before Christmas.

It was a Thursday afternoon when Sylvia Crum purchased over $80 worth of groceries from Kroger. As she walked out of the store, she said she left her cart near a security guard and waited for her ride inside the entry way.

Mrs. Crum was simply trying to stay warm while she waited for her ride.

“I turned my back. And the next thing I know is, everything is gone,” she said.

Security footage showed the two suspected thieves.

Kroger gave Mrs. Crum a $100 gift card. But News Channel 3 viewers wanted to do more.

This week’s play maker is our own Symone Woolridge.

“I received several calls, even messages on Facebook. People just wanted to help. And I thought that was really nice. It was just so many people saying, ‘I really don’t have a lot. But here’s what I can give to her,” Woolridge said.

We heard you, and we’re going to ‘Pass It On.” We’re passing on $300 from News Channel 3 and $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, Mississippi.

“Wow. This will be great,” Wooldridge said.

Woolridge told Mrs. Crum that she wanted to come by and do a follow-up story. She didn’t tell her it was a “Pass It On” story.

“Have you ever watched the ‘Pass It On’ segments at News Channel 3?” Woolridge asked.

“Pass It On? Oh. Yeah, yeah,” Mrs. Crum said.

“Well that’s what we’re doing. We have something for you. So many people were moved by what happened to you. So hold your hand out,” Woolridge said.

She counted out the cash.

“This is going to be a big help. Thank you all. I love y’all,” Mrs. Crum said.

With major health issues and on a fixed income, our cash surprise was a big encouragement to Mrs. Crum.