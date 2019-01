Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis chapter of Jack and Jill of America is celebrating its 81st birthday this weekend.

The organization held a founder's day event Sunday afternoon at the Hatiloo Theater in Midtown.

Those in attendance gave a salute to Gina Williams-Jackson, the organization's newly elected national editor. They also honored their past presidents.

Jack and Jill of America is known for philanthropic and service work focused on black children and families.