Man found shot dead in Helena-West Helena house

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot dead inside a Helena-West Helena home Monday night.

Officers were called to the home in the 1300 block of Walnut Street around 10 p.m.

Police wouldn’t confirm the victim’s identity since they couldn’t be sure his next of kin had been notified.

This comes hours after a woman and three men began shooting several blocks down, resulting in a two-vehicle crash that sent all four of them to the hospital.

Police Chief James Smith said the Arkansas State Police is assisting in the investigation. He said his department is working on leads, but have no suspects yet.