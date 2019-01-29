× Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting man in head

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested on Monday accused of shooting a man in the head over the weekend.

Terion Johnston was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm after a man showed up at St. Francis Hospital on January 26. The man was immediately transferred to the Regional Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

Police said they eventually determined Johnston to be a person of interest. He was located and arrested on Monday, at which time he reportedly confessed to shooting the victim.

A motive for the shooting remains unclear.