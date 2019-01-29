Live at 9: Bill Gibbons, Floyd Bonner & Napa Cafe

Gibbons, Bonner talk crime reduction

The fight to reduce violent crime here in the Mid-South continues, and new numbers from the Memphis Shelby Crime Commission say it is working. Bill Gibbons and Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner joined us to talk about it.

Cooking with Napa Cafe

The children of Binghampton need our help and to assist Napa Cafe plans to hold a pie social at the Carpenter Art Garden Tuesday afternoon. Owner Glenda Hastings joined us to explain how you can learn more about the programs the organization offers.

Napa Café Smoked Trout Cheesecake

Ingredients:

PECAN CRUST:

Pecans ¾ cup

Flour 1 cup

Kosher Salt ½ teaspoon

Butter, unsalted, cold 5 tablespoons

Ice Water 3 tablespoons

FILLING:

Onion, small, finely diced ½

Smoked Trout 9 ounces

Cream Cheese, room temp. 12 ounces

Plain Yogurt 2/3 cup

Sour Cream 2/3 cup

Eggs 3

White Pepper 1 ½ teaspoon

Cayenne Pepper 1 teaspoon

PECAN CRUST PREPARATION METHOD:

1. Grind pecans, flour and salt in food processor until fine. Transfer to a bowl. Add butter. Work butter into the flour until you have crumbs about the size of a pea.

2. Toss in ice water, lifting the dough up with fingers to incorporate evenly.

3. Starting with the sides and then the bottom, press dough into 9 inch pie pan.

4. Bake the crust at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes.

5. While crust is baking, make the filling.

CHEESECAKE PREPARATION METHOD:

1. Cook the onion in a bit of butter over medium heat until translucent.

2. Add the trout and cook until just heated through. Set aside.

3. In a bowl, blend the cream cheese until smooth. Add the yogurt, sour cream and then thE eggs(one at a time). Fold in trout mixture. Season with salt, white pepper and cayenne pepper.

4. Pour into crust and bake at 300 degrees in convection oven for about 30 minutes until set and firm to the touch.

5. To Serve: heat individual slice in convection oven until just warm. Ladle 2 ounces of duxelles and garnish with rosemary.