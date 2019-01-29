Apple turns off group FaceTime amid reports of bug

NEW YORK — Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users said there was a bug that could allow callers to activate another user’s microphone remotely before the person accepts or rejects the call.

FaceTime is a video chat app developed by Apple and supported on iOS devices and Mac computers.It is believed the bug impacts any device running iOS 12.1 or later.

The bug can be reproduced by starting a FaceTime call, swiping up from the bottom and clicking “Add person” and adding your own phone number to the conversation. FaceTime then allows you to hear audio from the other person’s device even if they have not accepted the call.

The bug, apparently discovered on Monday, has been spreading on social media.

Apple’s online support page on Tuesday said there was a technical issue with the application and that Group Facetime “is temporarily unavailable.”

1. Start a FaceTime video call.

2. While it's still ringing, swipe up from the bottom of the screen and click "Add Person."

3. Add your own phone number to the call. You'll now be able to hear the microphone from the other device, even if the owner is nowhere nearby. — Andy Baio (@waxpancake) January 29, 2019