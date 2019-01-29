× FedEx Express to host job fair Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Express will be hosting a job fair this week for those interested in joining their team at the Hub.

The event will be held Wednesday, January 30, at the Memphis Urban League at 413 North Cleveland Street.

The company said they are looking to hire part-time handlers and material handlers at the job fair. The position starts at $13 per hour with a minimum of 17.5 hours per week. Both night and day shifts are available.

To apply you must be at least 18 years old and be able to lift 75 pounds.