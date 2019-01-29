× Deputies: Couple charged with child abuse after shooting up heroin in McDonald’s parking lot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South couple was arrested overnight after deputies say they found the mother unresponsive from an overdose, the father under the influence of heroin and a baby exposed to the elements in the parking lot of a McDonald’s.

Shelby County deputies said they were called to the 1200 block of Houston Levee Road after an observant manager noticed a man exit a Toyota Camry, walk away and appear to have a seizure.

When first responders arrived they found that the car the man had gotten out of was occupied by a woman. She was unresponsive and there was a small child in the back seat crying. The child did not have a coat, socks or shoes, authorities said. The child was also exposed to the elements after someone opened three of the car doors.

First responders said it was 30 degrees outside at the time.

The unresponsive woman was given Narcan and revived on the scene. She was identified by authorities as 29-year-old Brittany Moore.

The man who was with her was her husband Daniel Moore, they said. He told deputies he was not having a seizure. Instead he stated that his odd behavior -and his wife’s overdose – was caused by heroin they had taken earlier.

Both were arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and child abuse.

Daniel Moore was also charged with possession of a weapon.