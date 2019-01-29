× Arlington native wins over $100,000 in poker event at Horseshoe Tunica

TUNICA, Miss. — An Arlington, Tennessee man is the latest winner in the World Series of Poker circuit.

Kyle Cartwright won $198,451 in the main event at the World Series of Poker Circuit Event at Horseshoe Tunica on January 28, 2019.

This first-place finish adds another ring to his already stacked resume, now having eight in total, with almost $1,750,000 in career WSOP cashes. He will also be locking up a 2019 Global Casino Championship seat, on top of all that cold hard cash.

Out of 639 people that came together for the event, only eight made it to day three.

After the win, Cartwright said, “I’ve been traveling now for a while. So anytime you get a win, i mean, they are so hard to win, these tournaments. Man, I am feeling great! I was on a string of seconds there for a minute, and it’s nice to get a win.”

Cartwright took home second in the Main Event at Harrah’s Cherokee in North Carolina in November 2018.

Official Final Table Results:

1st – Kyle Cartwright – $198,451

2nd – Steve Klein – $122,802

3rd – Johnny Landreth – $90,071

4th – Jim Naifeh – $66,982

5th – Darren Martin – $50,486

6th – Damjan Radanov – $38,559

7th – Jon Bennett – $29,836

8th – Joseph Hebert – $23,389

9th – Michael Sanders – $14,928