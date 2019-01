× Suspects wreck vehicles during shootout in Arkansas, police say

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — The Helena-West Helena Police Department says two cars wrecked during a shooting at Walnut and Miller on Monday.

Officers responded to the scene around 7 p.m.

Police say four suspects are being extracted from the cars by the Helena-West Helena Fire Department. Officers found a number of guns in the vehicles.

This is an ongoing investigation.