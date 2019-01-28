× Suspect arrested after father shot in the neck in front of daughter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested on Sunday just two days after police say he shot a father in the neck while the man was sitting in his car with his daughter at a McDonald’s.

The incident happened on January 25 in the 1700 block of Getwell.

Authorities said the victim and the nine-year-old girl were sitting in his car when three men approached them and demanded money. The father refused to hand anything over and that’s when one of the men fired a shot, striking him in the neck.

The man was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Two days later, officers received a Crime Stoppers tip that led them to the Damien Muhammad. He was located in the 4000 block of New Willow and arrested. He was charged with attempted especially aggravated robbery, attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Two others were reportedly taken into custody at the same time, but their information has not been found in the jail system. That could mean they are juveniles, charges are pending or charges were never filed.