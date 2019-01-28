Southwind High teacher investigated for misconduct involving a student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned a Southwind High teacher is now being investigated for allegedly saying inappropriate things to a student.

This makes the third teacher or coach accused of similar misconduct we have heard about within days.

Parents first told us about the rumors at Southwind High last week, but administrators didn't confirm anything until Monday evening.

That's when parents also received a message on their phones.

Administrators wouldn't go into details. They would only say that law enforcement and child services are on the case.

School Board Vice Chair Stephanie Love spoke to us after a committee meeting Monday afternoon.

"I'm confident, as always, that's we'll ensure the safety of our children. They are our number one concern," she said.

Love is the first board member to agree to an interview about the teachers being investigated for misconduct.

We told you Friday that police are looking into the Bellevue Middle Schools boys basketball coach who is accused of misconduct with multiple students.

We also found out a now former Cordova High basketball coach is under investigation for "violating the district's policy regarding social media communication with students."

The coach resigned in November 2018.

There was also a woman named Jasmine Edmond. She taught at Trezevant High in the spring of 2018. That's when police say she had an affair with a 16-year-old student.

Months later, Edmond landed another teaching job at Power Center Academy.

She was likely able to do that because state administrators say SCS didn't notify them about her allegations until after her arrest in January 2019.

School districts are required to notify The State Board of Education about any alleged misconduct so they can put a red flag on a teacher's licence to keep other schools in the loop.

Love says she asked for more information from the state and the district.

"I am well aware of that information the news has reported. I have requested that information," she said.

We're following up to see if and when these other staff and teachers' alleged misconduct is reported by the state.