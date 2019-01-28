SCSO searching for elderly woman who walked away from home

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 85-year-old woman who walked away from her home in the 4300 block of Rosswood.

Deputies say Pandora Duckett was last seen around 7:30 Monday morning. She may be confused.

Duckett is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was wearing a grey jacket with grey sweatpants.

A command post has been established at Egypt Central & Singleton Parkway to help organize the search for Duckett.

Anyone who has information can call The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (901)-545-5900.