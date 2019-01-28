× SCS: Cordova High coach resigns following allegations involving students

CORDOVA, Tenn. — A Cordova High School basketball coach has resigned following allegations involving students, Shelby County Schools confirmed.

In a statement released to WREG officials said, “A former Cordova High School basketball coach resigned in November 2018 following accusations of violating the District’s policy regarding social media communication with students. The District followed all required reporting procedures while the matter was investigated.”

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.