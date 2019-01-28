× Police: Woman attacked after trying to break up fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A good Samaritan sustained injuries after being attacked for trying to break up a fight.

Police said the incident happened on October 20 in the 4200 block of Eastwind Road.

The victim told police she was in the area when she saw a fight break out involving three other women. She tried to break up that fight, but things quickly took a turn for the worse. Instead of diffusing the situation, the actions prompted the women to turn on her.

The woman said one woman identified as Sheritta Newbern walked up to her and punched her several times in the face, while the other two women punched her in the head and body repeatedly.

When the attack was over, the woman was taken to the hospital for a fractured nose and a busted lip which required stitches.

Newbern was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault.

The other two women have not been found in the jail system. That means they are either juveniles, adults who were not charged or that charges are still pending.