× Police: Man found shot dead in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in the 2800 block of Douglass in Orange Mound, Memphis Police said.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 5 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.