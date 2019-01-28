× Police: Convicted sex offender exposes himself inside local Walgreens

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted sex offender was arrested over the weekend after police say he exposed himself and made inappropriate comments to an employee at Walgreens.

The employee said she was working at the South Bellevue location Sunday afternoon when a man walked into the store with his private area exposed.

After walking around the store for 30 to 40 minutes, the employee went up to the man and asked if he needed any help finding anything. She said he was still exposed and told her “I am going to f*** the s*** out of you.”

Scared, she called police who located the suspect walking across the street.

Police identified the man as Edward McCoy. He was charged with indecent exposure.

Authorities said McCoy was convicted of sexual batter in the state of Tennessee back in September 2013.