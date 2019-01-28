× National Guard breaks ground on readiness center in DeSoto County

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — Construction is underway for a new National Guard readiness center in DeSoto County.

The center broke ground Monday on Star Landing Road. It’s a $27 million investment that will be state of the art to meet growing needs of the Mississippi National Guard and U.S. Army Reserves.

“If there’s any kind of emergency or natural disaster, we’re going to have boots on the ground and people to help,” DeSoto County Supervisor Lee Caldwell said. “This is a very patriotic county and we are very proud to be able to host all of these soldiers.”

It will take years to complete the project, and the plan is still developing right now.