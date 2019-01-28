× Memphis filled more than 9,500 potholes in 2019

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since the start of the year, the City of Memphis says it has filled 9,540 potholes in the city limits.

During winter weather in the Mid-South, potholes often sprout up across the region, which is why crews have been out so heavily during the beginning of the year.

People in Memphis can report potholes to the city by calling 311 or going to this website.

TDOT fixes state-maintained roads in Tennessee. Residents can report those by calling 731-935-0205.