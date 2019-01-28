Live at 9: Keep the Lights On, Memphis Grizzlies, Helping Hands Center & Saint George’s Episcopal School

Keep the Lights On program

Thanks to one of the largest grants ever received, Shelby County has $19 million to help those residents who are struggling to pay their utility bill. The Keep the Lights On assistance program aims to cut out the stress on those living at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty line in Shelby County.

Dorcas Griffin explained how you can apply.

Rumors surrounding the Memphis Grizzlies

Rumors continue to swirl after it came out last week that the Memphis Grizzlies are willing to listen to offers for Mike Conley and Marc Gasol. It’s news that has rocked the Bluff City.

R and R on Sports Radio show hosts Larry Robinson and Howard Robertson talked about it.

Make a Difference Monday

It’s Make a Difference Monday, and one local organization works to enrich the lives of students across Shelby County.

Brittany Gibss with Helping Hands Center Inc. stopped by to tell us more about what they have to offer.

Saint George’s Episcopal School

On average, children in the U.S. spend just over six hours a day looking at screens. A feature documentary called “Screenagers” has been shown more than 7,000 times in countries across the globe, including one screening at Saint George’s Episcopal School.

Will Bladt and Amanda Asbell joined us this morning to talking about the events they will be hosting for parents.