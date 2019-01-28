× ‘If you’re not with me then nobody will be’: Man accused of attacking woman, threatening to kill her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A local man was arrested after allegedly attacking a woman and saying he was going to kill her.

The woman told police that she and Darly Cardenas Canales were sitting in his vehicle when they began to argue. Suddenly, Canales stated “If you’re not with me then nobody will be,” pulled her hair and began strangling her.

The victim was able to fight the man off and jumped from the car. She said she tried to seek shelter inside her house, but Canales caught up with her and pulled her to the ground by her hair. He then jumped on top of her and began strangling her again, all while telling her he was going to kill her.

Again, the victim was able to fight her way free and was able to evade Canales until police arrived on the scene, officers said.

Canales was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.