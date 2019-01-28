× MPD: Hundreds involved in brawl at Westwood-Fairley basketball game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were arrested after hundreds were involved in a brawl following a basketball game at Westwood High School, according to Memphis Police.

Police confirm they responded to Westwood Friday night for a fight involving 300 to 400 people after a game against Fairley High School. Video shows an officer using a club on someone in the crowd.

“They said police was spraying mace and got their sticks out and was trying to stop it all,” said Wandera Scott, a mother of two students at Westwood.

“They stated they hit an older man with a stick, busted his head he was bleeding and everything. That was kind of scary for me, scary for them because they came out talking about it.”

Three of the people arrested were adults, ages 20, 21 and 22. Police say one was using his car in the parking lot to try to run over an officer, and the others tried to keep officers from detaining the people in the car.

“It was just too many people, too many kids in there at one time and people was coming from everywhere, all different schools, and all the children probably have beef,” Scott said.

Ricky Boyd said “kids will be kids,” but he was worried that he didn’t hear about the fight.

“People concerned about their kids and wanna know what’s going on,” he said.

WREG reached out to Shelby County Schools asking them about this, but we have not received a response.