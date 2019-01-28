× Company recalls fruit sold at ALDI due to Listeria concerns

WASHINGTON — More than 3,000 cartons of fresh fruit were recalled after it was discovered that they may be contaminated with Listeria.

Jac Vandenberg, Inc. recalled 1,727 cartons of Fresh Peaches, 1,207 cartons of Fresh Nectarines and 365 cartons of Fresh Plums.

The peaches, nectarines and plums were distributed to ALDI in Mississippi and Tennessee.

Symptoms of Listeria can include a high fever, headaches, stiffness, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhea. In some cases it can also cause infection that could prove fatal.