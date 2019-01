× City to open warming center Monday evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With temperatures getting ready to plunge, the city of Memphis has decided to open one of its warming shelters.

The center located at 4376 Horn Lake Road will open Monday night at 9 p.m. and close 7 a.m. Tuesday. It will then be open again from 6 p.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday.

If you need a ride to this location call (901) 636-2525.

During the day, community centers, shopping malls and libraries can be used as warming centers.