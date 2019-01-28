× Arctic blast to cause temperatures to plunge, bring chance for wintry mix

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —A powerful arctic blast will cause temperatures to plunge overnight heading into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance for a wintry mix.

According to the National Weather Service in Memphis, the greatest chance of snow accumulations will be across north Mississippi and southwest Tennessee near the Tennessee River.

The rain will begin to move through the area around the evening commute at 6 p.m. It will continue through the overnight hours up until around midnight when it begins moving further east.

However, WREG’s Todd Demers noted that the temperature won’t reach below freezing until midnight, when the majority of the moisture and precipitation has already moved out.

If we receive any snow it is expected to end by early Tuesday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the following counties: Marshall, Benton, Tippah, Alcorn, Tishomingo, Tate, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Lafayette, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Monroe, Decatur, McNairy and Hardin.

It will be active from midnight Monday to 9 a.m. Tuesday.

If we receive snow, it would most likely be up to to two inches in the advisory areas.

