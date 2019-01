× Police: Man, woman found dead in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating after two people were found dead in the 3600 block of Cedell Drive in Frayser on Sunday.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead on the scene when officers arrived.

At this point, no forced entry has been discovered. Police say it’s too early in the investigation to provide any addition details.

This is an ongoing investigation.