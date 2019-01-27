× Police investigating after 1-year-old is injured in Arkansas shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark — The Helena-West Helena Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old boy was injured in a shooting in the 1100 block of Walnut on Sunday.

Authorities are still on the scene.

Police say the 1-year-old was struck in the stomach by either a bullet fragment or some sort of debris. He was rushed to the hospital and later released.

Police say two people approached the house around 4 p.m. They were chasing other people at a nearby apartment complex while shooting at them.

Once they arrived at the home on Walnut, police say the suspects told the homeowner to get down. During the shooting, one of the bullets went through the door and injured the child.

At least one other home in the area was hit.

No arrests have been made.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you as more information becomes available.